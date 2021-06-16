Sheffield United accepted a Hull City bid for Regan Slater at the start of the summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

Sheffield United now face a big decision on whether to let him leave for a fellow Championship side or to keep him for next season.

Slater, who is 21 years old, played a key role in Hull’s promotion from League One in the last campaign and they have made no secret of the fact they want to sign him on a permanent basis.

The Tigers have had an offer accepted by the Blades and Hull Live say personal terms are said to have been ‘tentatively thrashed out’.

However, the move is currently on hold following Sheffield United’s appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic as manager.

Slater is due for talks with the ex-Watford and Fulham boss over whether he has a future at Bramall Lane. If not, a switch to the KCOM Stadium could be on the cards.

He joined Hull on a season-long loan in October last year and went on to play 34 times for Grant McCann’s side as they won the League One title.

Slater is a product of the Sheffield United academy and has played three times for their first-team so far in his career, as well as having other loan spells away in the Football League at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United.