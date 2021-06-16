Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is being increasingly linked with the Crystal Palace job as their managerial search continues – but should the Swans cut ties now and start searching for his replacement?

Cooper can only be praised for claiming two successive play-off finishes with Swansea City. In both his seasons in charge he’s over-achieved to land his Swans side in the top-six but yet, there remains a feeling that Cooper has under-achieved in other areas.

With the loan players he’s had and some of the names already at his disposal, Swansea City have often at times gone through bad patches of form under Cooper and it’s kept them from securing an automatic promotion spot.

What’s more is that some aspects of Cooper’s management has often been criticised by fans – his tactical stubbornness and often poor use of substitutions has been a growing cause for concern since his 2019 appointment.

After missing out on the play-offs once again, Swansea seem to right back at square one and with Cooper’s future unclear it might be a good time to start identifying potential replacements, and Fulham boss Scott Parker might just be an ideal candidate.

The former England midfielder looks increasingly likely to leave Craven Cottage this summer and Bournemouth are being closely linked with the appointment.

Parker has admirers on the south coast – he earned promotion from the Championship with Fulham, largely against the odds, and got his side playing attractive football in the top flight.

His style of play would make for a smooth transition should Cooper depart and whilst he might not have the same connections as Cooper to bring in certain names on loan, Parker would still remain an attractive manager to play under given his playing and more recent managerial experience.

Cooper looks to be stuck in something of a cycle at Swansea City and should he secure a Palace move, then it won’t be the end of the world for the Swans. Parker might just be the perfect man to come in but with Bournemouth links growing in strength, Swansea would need to make some movements very soon.