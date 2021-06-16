Peterborough United remain in contract negotiations with Fulham, Celtic and Rangers target Siriki Dembele, but Posh aren’t hugely confident of sealing his future.

Dembele, 24, is out of contract at Peterborough United at the end of next season.

Posh are keen to tie him down to a longer term deal after an impressive season in League One in which the Scot scored 11 goals to help fire his side into the Championship.

He’s been at the centre of transfer talk all season though – both Celtic and Rangers are said to be long-term admirers of the wide-man, with Fulham reported to be interested last month.

Now though, Peterborough Telegraph’s Ben Jones has provided an update on Dembele’s contract situation, writing:

“Posh are also still in contract negotiations with club captain Mark Beevers and Siriki Dembele but are much more confident on the situation of the former than the latter.”

Dembele’s future has been a cause for concern throughout the past 12 months or so and if a new deal can’t be agreed upon then Posh might look to cash in this summer, as to not lose him for free next summer.

But Darren Ferguson will obviously be keen to keep his best players as they gear up for the Championship and the loss of Dembele would be a huge blow to their hopes going into the 2021/22 campaign.