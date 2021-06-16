Norwich City and Southampton were both reported to be ‘leading’ the race to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong yesterday.

The Blackburn Rovers man netted a stunning 28 goals in 40 Championship outings last season, including seven in the final three games of the season.

He’s been linked with a clutch of Premier League clubs throughout the campaign but yesterday, Football Insider reported that both Norwich City and Southampton were leading the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Now though, a report from Lancashire Telegraph claims that Fulham remain ‘in the running’ as they face uncertainty over the future of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, having previously been linked with Armstrong, and with West Ham holding the ‘longest term interest’.

But the same report goes on to mention how Rovers ‘ideally’ want closer to £20million for the striker rather than the £15million that Football Insider claimed, with Newcastle United’s having a sell-on clause on their former striker which weakens Rovers ‘bargaining power’.

Blackburn though are yet to receive any incoming bids for Armstrong.