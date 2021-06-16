Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has ‘identified’ Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy as a possible summer recruit, as per The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest’s current chief executive Ioannis Vrentzos was previously reported by The Athletic to be ‘considering’ his future at the City Ground after some worsening years at the club.

Now though, The Athletic’s Paul and Daniel Taylor have both revealed that the club could make a shock move for Murphy at Barnsley this summer, with the club hoping to have a successor ‘in place early next month’.

Marinakis is said to be a fan of Murphy at Barnsley – the 35-year-old is a retired former footballer from the US who went into the boardroom after his playing career, leaving his role as Technical Director at D.C. United to take the CEO position at Barnsley.

He’s been at Oakwell since 2019 and the club has since flourished, making keen signings in the transfer market and keen managerial appointments.