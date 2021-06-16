Both Birmingham City and Fulham are said to be interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass this summer, reports Sheffield Star.

Windass, 27, is one of the few Sheffield Wednesday names contracted to the club beyond this month.

The striker scored nine goals in 41 Championship outings last season and previous reports suggested that he wanted to remain at Hillsborough, but now Sheffield Star have linked a couple of Championship clubs with the Englishman.

Fulham are said to be ‘among the clubs’ interested in signing the striker this summer but they’re supposedly waiting to see what comes of manager Scott Parker before making a move.

The same report also goes on to mention how Birmingham City have recently ‘enquired’ about the availability of Windass.

Windass has been linked with a number of clubs since the turn of the year, with The72 revealing last month that Cardiff City had enquired about signing the striker.

Thoughts?

Windass like every other Wednesday name had his critics last season. But if it weren’t for his goals then Wednesday would’ve been relegated much sooner than they were.

He proved to be a really effective outlet at times for the Owls, scoring an array of goals either playing as a lone striker or as one of two up front.

For either Birmingham City of Fulham he’d be a strong addition and playing in a much better, much more attacking team, he could really step on in his progression and become a quality Championship player.

Expect this transfer race to heat up as we enter into the summer months.