Leeds United had no youth set-up when Andrea Radrizzani took over the club. He stood by his promise to change that.

Leeds United fans had seen former owner Massimo Cellino pull the rug from under the youth sides at Elland Road. This left the Whites once-proud youth set-up decimated.

Radrizzani set about rebuilding the age groups at Thorp Arch and this is still a work in progress. However, it is a work that is bearing fruit with the young Whites winning titles.

🏆 CHAMPIONS! #LUFC U23s have won the PL2 Division 2 title! pic.twitter.com/YlxRy9smeT — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 16, 2021

Leeds United have eyes on Birmingham’s Miller

Leeds United now have a well-stocked Under-23s outfit. According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, this is going to be added to with a raid on Birmingham City.

United have their eyes set on one young Blues player – right-midfielder Amari Miller.

18-year-old Miller has made the jump from the Under-18s at St Andrew’s straight into the first team. The youngster has taken this step firmly in his stride.

He was thrust into the back-end of a Championship battle last season with three substitute appearances giving way to starts against Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United are in “advanced talks” and are set to win the foot race for Miller. This will see the Whites beat off interest from Premier League rivals Everton.

Birmingham City’s retained list confirmed that Miller had been offered a new deal. However, Veysey writes that City “will not stand in the way of him leaving” and thus signing for Leeds.

Amari Miller – Fitting in at Thorp Arch

Leeds United are renowned for not only producing good youth players but also not being afraid to blood them. A prime example of that is Kalvin Phillips who worked his way through the youth ranks and is now starring for England.

There are others at the West Yorkshire club who are shining and who are being given chances or who are on the fringes. Strikers Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt plus defender Cody Drameh are all highly rated.

Miller would likely join them in an Under-23 unit playing in the Premier League 2 competition next season.