Burton Albion, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Gillingham, Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic all feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72.

Burton Albion had a busy day in the transfer market today. Firstly it was midfielder Ben Fox who secured his exit from the club, joining League Two side Grimsby Town, before the Brewers announced the signing of Bryn Morris who will join upon the expiry of his Portsmouth contract.

Gillingham also had a productive day in the market, with the Gills making two signings today.

Max Ehmer has rejoined the club after having his Bristol Rovers contract terminated by mutual consent whilst Ben Reeves joins following the expiry of his contract at Plymouth Argyle – the Greens meanwhile confirmed the free signing of Macaulay Gillesphey after his release from Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar.

Perhaps the biggest signing of the day was Charlton Athletic’s capture of Jayden Stockley from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee. The striker has been linked with a clutch of League One clubs and after a turbulent 48 hours in the rumour mill he’s penned a three-year deal with the Addicks.

In what could be a really keen signing though, Wigan Athletic have snapped up Jordan Cousins on a free transfer following his release from Stoke City, signing a two-year deal at the DW Stadium.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town have said goodbye to Andre Dozzell who’s joined QPR in a reported £1million move.