Bristol Rovers, Colchester United, Exeter City, Leyton Orient, Northampton Town, Stevenage and Swindon Town all feature in today’s League Two transfer round-up on The72.

Colchester United’s capture of Freddie Sears was arguably the biggest transfer story coming out of League Two today. The 31-year-old was available for free transfer following six-and-a-half seasons with Ipswich Town, having initially left Colchester for the Tractor Boys in 2015.

✍️ 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐒 Former U's favourite Freddie Sears has returned to the JobServe Community Stadium on a two-year deal! #ColU pic.twitter.com/7eTvqjSjqO — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) June 15, 2021

Stevenage made another keen signing in Joseph Anang. The West Ham man has been a prominent member of the club’s development side in recent seasons and will get his first taste of first-team football with League Two Stevenage on a season-long loan deal.

Elsewhere, Leyton Orient were linked with a trio of names yesterday, one of them being Omar Beckles. He’s now joined the O’s on a two-year deal following his exit from Crewe Alexandra.

✍️ The club are delighted to confirm the signing of defender Omar Beckles! The 29-year-old centre-back signs for The O's today, upon leaving Crewe Alexandra at the end of his contract.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/GRjbqzwGec — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 15, 2021

One signing that might have gone under the radar though is Northampton Town’s capture of St Mirren winger Dylan Connolly. The former AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City man featured 29 times in the Scottish Premiership season just gone and could be a keen addition for the Cobblers following their relegation from League One.

Other bits of transfer news in League Two include both Exeter City and Swindon Town who’ve both been linked with Torquay United striker Ben Whitfield, with Bristol Rovers said to be interested in signing Stoke City youngster Connor Taylor on loan this summer.