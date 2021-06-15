Bristol City are facing competition from Atlanta United and Istanbul Basaksehir in the chase for Barry Douglas’ signature, Football Insider has claimed.

The experienced Scottish full-back is available for nothing this summer after it was confirmed that Leeds United would not be renewing his contract this summer.

Douglas will be departing Elland Road after falling down the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa, resulting in him spending last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Bristol City are among the clubs to have been linked with the left-back following his release. However, it has now emerged they could face some stiff competition.

Football Insider writes that American side Atlanta United and Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir are both interested in Douglas this summer.

The 31-year-old spent time in Turkey earlier in his career, spending a year and a half with Konyaspor before joining Wolves in 2017.

Not only are Atlanta and Basaksehir ‘keen’, but the report adds that the Robins could face competition from other Championship sides in the battle for Douglas’ signature.

The Glasgow-born defender is vastly experienced in the Championship and could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for Bristol City.

He has played 100 times in the competition, scoring five goals and providing 21 assists from defence. Douglas has also been involved in two promotion-winning campaigns, winning the title with both Wolves and Leeds.

With a range of clubs providing Douglas options across the world, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.