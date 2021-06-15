QPR are considering a swoop for Sheffield Wednesday’s out of contract defender Moses Odubajo, according to TalkSPORT.

Odubajo is among a number of players with their Sheffield Wednesday contract expiring this summer.

Amid their relegation to League One, a number of first-team players are set to depart ahead of next season. Now, it has been claimed QPR are looking to offer the defender the chance to return to the Championship after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Hillsborough.

TalkSPORT claims Mark Warburton, who worked with Odubajo during his time with Brentford, is looking to reunite with him at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer.

The report states that the Rs are hoping to bring the 27-year-old in for their pre-season camp as they look to bolster their options on the right-hand side of defence.

With Todd Kane heading for the exit door, a spot as opened up at right-back with QPR.

Odubajo could be a shrewd replacement for Kane, having amassed over 150 appearances in the Championship. Prior to his Sheffield Wednesday departure, he managed 46 appearances for the Owls in two years.

Odubajo has spent the vast majority of his career playing at right-back. However, he displayed his versatility with Wednesday in the 2020/21 campaign, featuring on both the left and right as a full-back or wing-back as well as at centre-back.

Over the course of his career, the London-born defender has also featured for Leyton Orient, Hull City and Brentford.