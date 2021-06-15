Bristol Rovers are considering a loan move for Stoke City youngster Connor Taylor, according to a report from Bristol Live.

Joey Barton is preparing his Bristol Rovers squad for life in League Two after their relegation from the third-tier last season.

Defensive additions are on his radar with 2020 signing Max Ehmer reportedly a potential departee. Now, it has been claimed the Gas are keeping tabs on Stoke City youngster Connor Taylor as a potential option ahead of next season.

As per Bristol Live, the young Potters defender is being lined up as a possible target by Bristol Rovers ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The report states the 19-year-old defender could be available on loan this summer after making his senior debut for Michael O’Neill’s side last season.

He played 73 minutes in Stoke’s 3-2 loss to Coventry City in April.

Prior to that, much of his game time with the Staffordshire club had come with their U18s and U23s. Overall, he has played 17 times for Stoke’s U23s, chipping in with one assist in the process.

As well as picking up game time in the club’s youth academy, Taylor has also spent time on loan away from Stoke.

Earlier this season, he spent a short stint with Chester, who ply their trade in the National League North.

With Bristol Rovers keen and Stoke City reportedly ready to loan him out, it will be interesting to see how Taylor’s situation pans out in the coming months.