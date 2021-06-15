Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Owen Evans is wanted by Cheltenham Town, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Cheltenham. Keen to sign keeper Owen Evans from Wigan. Free agent. Been on loan before. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 15, 2021

Evans is set to become a free agent this summer, with his current contract with Wigan Athletic expiring at the end of this month.

The 24-year-old has been unable to nail down a spot in the Latics’ starting 11 since making his way through their youth academy. He managed five appearances across all competitions in the 2020/21 campaign but much of his senior experience has come away from the DW Stadium.

Now, it has been claimed that one of his former loan clubs are interested in a reunion deal.

As per Alan Nixon, Cheltenham Town are lining up a potential permanent deal for Evans.

The Newport-born shot-stopper spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan with the Robins, featuring on 13 occasions. In that time, he managed five clean sheets, conceding only 10 goals.

With question marks surrounding his future with Wigan, it will be interesting to see how Cheltenham’s pursuit pans out.

Evans has been offered a new deal by the League One side, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Michael Duff’s Robins are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Last season’s loan star Josh Griffiths has returned to parent club West Brom. The youngster has shown an interest in returning to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, but his impressive performances for the club have attracted interest from the likes of Lincoln City and Portsmouth.