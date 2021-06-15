QPR have won the race to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell as the club confirms a three-year deal for the 22-year-old.

Dozzell arrives at QPR after triggering a £1m buy-out clause as reported by The East Anglian Times.

The midfielder was also reportedly a target for Blackburn Rovers but Mark Warburton has managed to land his man as he looks to continue building a team capable of challenging next season.

Dozzell becomes the club’s fourth signing so far this summer after already acquiring Charlie Austin, Sam Field, and Jordy De Wijs.

The 22-year-old appeared 93 times for the Tractor Boys after coming through the academy and made his debut for the club as a 16-year-old.

He managed to score three times during his time with Town and has also represented England at U20 level.

Paul Cook will now be tasked with replacing Dozzell in the Ipswich side but for QPR they have managed to strengthen their squad and acquire a player who is comfortable on the ball and has featured in the Championship before.

Dozzell has played plenty of football now across the two divisions to understand what it is all about and what to expect in the Championship.

He is a competent player who is confident on the ball and could well be the type of player QPR needs in the midfield.

During his last season in the Championship, he appeared 19 times, contributing one goal and one assist, however, this was in a young Ipswich Town side that inevitably were relegated to League One.

It is a different scenario in West London, QPR have built a solid team with solid foundations and will be hoping to build on their mid-table finish last season and have begun signing pieces to challenge.

Although he may not be an immediate starter, Dozzell is definitely a player which will be a good squad player.