Wigan Athletic are signing Jordan Cousins on a free transfer.

Wigan Athletic are poised to bring in the ex-QPR and Charlton Athletic man on a free transfer, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Cousins, who is 27-years-old, has been released by Stoke City and is poised to link up with the Latics.

He made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Potters this past season but was shown the door last month.

Read: Wigan Athletic loan man from last term won’t be returning next season

Stoke signed him in 2019 and he played 24 times in his first season at the Bet365 Stadium.

Cousins started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club. He made his first-team debut in August 2013 and went on to break into their senior side as a youngster.

The ex-England youth international made 136 appearances for the Addicks before switching to fellow London side QPR in 2016.

Read: Wigan Athletic hijacked Mansfield Town move for midfielder

Cousins then spent three years with the Hoops and played 70 times altogether before leaving when his contract expired to join Stoke.

Wigan have been making some shrewd signings in Jack Whatmough and Gwion Edwards and are poised to make another one now.

Thoughts

Cousins has been playing in the Championship over the past few years so is a great signing for Wigan in League One.

Leam Richardson’s side are dark horses for promotion from the third tier for next season.