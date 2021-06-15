UEFA will decide the compensation fee Sheffield Wednesday receives if Osaze Urhoghide seals a move away from England, according to The Star.

Urhoghide is one of Sheffield Wednesday’s top young talents but could become the latest to move elsewhere.

Fellow academy star Liam Shaw has already sealed a move elsewhere, agreeing a move to Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Urhoghide looks set to follow him out of the Hillsborough exit door, with a host of clubs showing an interest after he rejected a new deal.

With his contract expiring, Wednesday will lose the 20-year-old for nothing. All they will receive is a training compensation fee, which could be decided by UEFA.

The Star has reported that if Urhoghide leaves England, which is a possibility with Portugal’s Sporting CP and Belgian side Club Brugge keen, UEFA will decide the compensation fee paid to Sheffield Wednesday.

The report adds that this fee will likely be no more than £200,000.

A host of top clubs are said to be vying for Urhoghide’s signature this summer. While both Sporting and Club Brugge have been linked, English sides Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Watford have all also been credited with interest.

With a clutch of clubs keeping a close eye on his situation, it awaits to be seen how Urhoghide’s summer pans out in the coming months.

Since breaking into Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, the former AFC Wimbledon youngster has gone on to play 21 times, featuring at right-back and centre-back.