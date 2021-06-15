Scott Parker is set to leave Fulham this week with AFC Bournemouth on standby and ready to make a move for the 40-year-old, claims numerous outlets including The Telegraph and The Athletic.

Fulham could well be set to lose Parker who gained promotion to the Premier League during the 19/20 season but came up short during their one season back in the top flight as they now find themselves preparing for like back in the Championship.

It now looks as though Parker will leave the club at some point this week and is expected to take over from Jonathan Woodgate at Bournemouth.

The Cherries managed to cement a play-off place last season but were edged out by eventual winners Brentford in the semi-finals.

They may well be hoping to land Parker over the next week or so and hope that he can take the club a few steps further and achieve promotion.

Fulham will no doubt already be on the lookout for the 50-year-old’s replacement as they look to begin their preparations to bounce back immediately to the Premier League.

It appears as though a lot of fans are happy about potentially seeing the back of the former West Ham and Fulham player with plenty of Fulham fans have had their say on the situation and here are a few of them…

Thank God for that, most boring Fulham manager in recent history- now for a sideways move prob in true Parker style. — sean (@secravencottage) June 15, 2021

Yesssss hahaha. Most boring football I’ve watched at Fulham for some years and that’s saying something — Konnor Ingram (@konnor_ffc) June 15, 2021

Get in there — Sam Johnson (@SamJFFC) June 15, 2021

Just wish we could all get on with it already. Been out of his depth all season. Time for reflection has passed, now time to boot TK into touch and build new foundations so this football club can once again hit the heights of where it belongs. Good luck @afcbournemouth — Tony G (@GoldyGold55) June 15, 2021

I’d Rather see @TonyKhan leave and give him a season with his own players tbh because we all know the exact same cycle will happen AGAIN whoever we bring in with Tony Khan still running the Circus! — J9_FFC (@MrJ9_FFC) June 15, 2021

Such a shame. Wasn't perfect last season but enough there to keep building on. On the manager merry-go-round now which is not a fun ride — Jonathan (@JonMickie17) June 15, 2021