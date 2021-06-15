Scott Parker is set to leave Fulham this week with AFC Bournemouth on standby and ready to make a move for the 40-year-old, claims numerous outlets including The Telegraph and The Athletic.

Fulham could well be set to lose Parker who gained promotion to the Premier League during the 19/20 season but came up short during their one season back in the top flight as they now find themselves preparing for like back in the Championship.

It now looks as though Parker will leave the club at some point this week and is expected to take over from Jonathan Woodgate at Bournemouth.

The Cherries managed to cement a play-off place last season but were edged out by eventual winners Brentford in the semi-finals.

They may well be hoping to land Parker over the next week or so and hope that he can take the club a few steps further and achieve promotion.

Fulham will no doubt already be on the lookout for the 50-year-old’s replacement as they look to begin their preparations to bounce back immediately to the Premier League.

It appears as though a lot of fans are happy about potentially seeing the back of the former West Ham and Fulham player with plenty of Fulham fans have had their say on the situation and here are a few of them…