Fulham suffered a second, successive Premier League relegation at the end of last season – let down by their inconsistencies.

Fulham fans watched as the Cottagers were relegated before the season had ended. The Londoners face another Sky Bet Championship campaign where promotion will again be the goal.

The Londoners placed their faith in Scott Parker in 2019/20 and that faith saw them emerge victorious from the Championship Play-Offs.

However, that ‘faith’ has been in the news of late and Telegraph journalist John Percy reveals a big decision to be made:

Scott Parker is set to leave #FulhamFC this week, with talks ongoing. Bournemouth are keeping a close eye on the situation #afcb. Story with @JBurtTelegraph https://t.co/fD2Lr4Nj8j — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 15, 2021

In the linked article – co-authored with Jason Burt – Percy writes that Parker is set to leave Craven Cottage.

In the article, Percy intimates that Parker leaving could be due to an understood “friction with the hierarchy.”

Percy and Burt’s article adds that Fulham have held talks with 40-year-old Parker “over his position.” They add that these talks will pick up pace “before his departure is confirmed.”

This expected departure will not see Parker out of a job for long with Bournemouth tipped to offer him a swift return to management.

Percy and Burt confirm this adding that the Cherries “are poised” to offer him their top job. The Dorset-based club are wanting a manager with promotion experience and are set to plump for Parker.

Scott Parker saw Fulham through a Championship promotion campaign in his first full season as boss at Craven Cottage.

Bournemouth do have a solid squad that Parker could work with off the bat. However, star players David Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma have received interest since the season ended.

That would leave Parker needing to mould a squad to his liking. This is usually the case with a new manager anyway.