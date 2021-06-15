Luton Town have today completed the signing of Allan Campbell from Motherwell, confirms the club.

Campbell joins the Hatters for an undisclosed fee from Scottish side Motherwell on a permanent deal, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old becomes Nathan Jones’ third signing so far of the summer window having already acquired the likes of Reece Burke from Hull City and Fred Onyedinma from Wycombe Wanderers.

Jones is looking to build a team capable of pushing on and improving on their mid-table position but safety will be the first concern on his mind.

Campbell joins from Motherwell where he has spent his whole career so far after joining their academy at the age of 10.

He turned out 159 times for the Scottish club, scoring 16 goals in that period but now goes to a new challenge a Kenilworth Road to compete in one of the most competitive leagues around.

The midfielder is also a Scotland U21 international, representing his country on 24 occasions, and will be hoping his move to Luton can help to ignite his career in the Scotland first team with similar moves helping the likes of John McGinn and Kenny McLean who are now regulars in the squad.

Thoughts?

This could well work out to be a great move for both Campbell and Luton. The 22-year-old will get the chance to test himself against different types of opposition which can help to mold him into a more well-rounded player.

The move south of the border could also improve his chances of eventually playing in the Premier League with top sides always looking to improve their squads with players from the EFL.

For Luton, this is a player that will improve their squad drastically, he has impressed with Motherwell and will no doubt gives Jones a different dynamic and option in midfield.

Campbell could well find his feet early and hit the ground running should he be given the chance.