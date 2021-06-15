Middlesbrough face competition in their pursuit of Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, with the other clubs able to offer more ‘lucrative terms’ than the Championship side, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough benefitted from Bolasie’s arrival last season, signing on loan in a short-term deal from Premier League side Everton. He played 15 games, scoring three and assisting a further four during that time.

His contract is up at Goodison Park at the end of this month and he will become a free agent. Therefore, with purse strings tight at Middlesbrough at present, it is a perfect opportunity to attempt to sign the winger on a permanent deal without having to pay a transfer fee.

However, previous reports suggested that Bolasie’s wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block. With spending money likely to be at a premium at Boro, they are looking to also cut their wage bill.

Big earners such as Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will leave officially later this month, but even still, Bolasie will have to take a pay cut if he was to re-sign for the Teessiders, something he may not want to do in a hurry.

The report states that Middlesbrough face competition for the Democratic Republic of Congo international. Although the other sides interested are unnamed, Teesside Live claim that these teams are ‘able to offer far more lucrative terms than Boro’.

It is believed the player and his representatives are weighing up all possibilities and options before making any decisions on his footballing future.