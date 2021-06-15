Swindon Town and Exeter City are among a number of sides eyeing up Torquay United attacker Ben Whitfield, as per Football Insider.

The 25-year-old attacker has impressed with National League side Torquay United, helping them progress to the play-off final as they look to make a return to the Football League after seven years away.

Whitfield has featured 28 times across all competitions, chipping in with six goals from left-midfield.

Now, it has been claimed that the former AFC Bournemouth starlet is drawing attention from League Two sides.

Football Insider has claimed that Swindon Town and Exeter City are both keeping tabs on Whitfield ahead of a potential swoop.

The attacker is said to be on the radars of a number of EFL clubs, with the report stating a “stampede” of sides are pursuing his signature.

Despite the growing interest, Whitfield’s full focus will be on Torquay’s promotion push. He missed the 4-2 victory over Notts County through injury, watching from the sidelines as goals from Dean Moxey and Asa Hall secured an extra-time win for Gary Johnson’s side.

Whitfield has spent much of his career playing in the National League with the likes of Torquay and Kidderminster Harriers. However, he has plenty of League Two experience under his belt.

The attacker came through Bournemouth’s youth academy but never appeared for their senior side.

Whitfield spent time on loan with Yeovil Town and Port Vale, joining the latter on a permanent basis in 2018. Overall, he has played 101 times in the fourth tier, netting 10 goals and providing nine assists in that time.