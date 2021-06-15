Speaking to the Kent Messenger, Gillingham boss Steve Evans has revealed the club attempted to sign Ipswich Town’s recently released defender Luke Chambers.

Ipswich Town confirmed earlier this summer that long-serving star Luke Chambers would be leaving the club at the end of his deal.

The experienced defender was among a host of players to depart the Portman Road club at the end of their contracts as Paul Cook looks to shape his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Since departing, Chambers has gone on to join Colchester United. However, it has been revealed that he met with Gillingham on several occasions.

Gills boss Steve Evans has said he met with the defender multiple times over a potential deal.

Evans said that he believes Chambers would have been a valuable addition ahead of next season. However, he acknowledges that a move to a club more local to Ipswich was one of the key reasons behind his decision to join the U’s.

He told the Kent Messenger:

“I met Luke Chambers several times, I think he’d have been really good for us.

“He chose Colchester for a variance of reasons and the one thing about Luke, we were dead straight with each other all the way down the line. I’m not saying he chose Colchester only for finance, I think geography plays a part as well.”

With Chambers opting for a stay in East Anglia, it will be interesting to see how Gillingham’s hunt for new additions pans out in the coming months.

The Gills are reportedly looking to add a number of new faces in the coming weeks. Evans stated that he is hoping to have added three or four new players before the end of this week, so it awaits to be seen if the next few days develop as he hopes.

Gillingham managed a 10th place finish last season and will be hoping to build on that next campaign and mount a push for the play-off spots.