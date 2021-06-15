Departed Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw has spoken out after finalising his move to Celtic.

Shaw, 20, sealed a pre-contract move to Celtic earlier in the year. It proved a controversial move which didn’t sit well with every Sheffield Wednesday fan, with the Owls subsequently investigating the deal to find any wrongdoing.

Today though, Shaw has been pictured in a Celtic shirt for the first time and he’s spoken out on the move, telling Glasgow Times:

“It’s been a long time coming, six or seven months, when I found out it was overwhelming to be honest. To come here and see the stadium. I’ve put pen to paper now so hopefully can go back and hit the ground running for pre-season, meet all the lads and get my head down and work hard. I can’t wait to get started.”

Links to Celtic first emerged earlier in the campaign just gone. Shaw was playing in just his first full-season with the Wednesday first-team having spent time on loan with Chesterfield during the 2019/20 campaign.

He managed 19 Championship appearances last time out and scored the one goal in the Championship, though his involvements would decrease after the news of his pre-contract move to Celtic was confirmed – Shaw made just one start in the final 12 games of the season, not featuring in any of the last five.

“When I heard Celtic were interested I couldn’t believe it to be honest,” Shaw continued. “A club of this stature, how many trophies they’ve won, they’re one of the biggest clubs in Europe probably. I couldn’t really describe what I was feeling, it was massive for me and my family to get that recognition. But now it’s up to me, I’ve signed now, it’s up to me to start performing on the pitch.

“It’s important winning stuff as a club, for fans and as a player you have to have that winning mentality. Going to a club like this that’s what attracts you as a player because you know they want to win stuff and there’s a real chance to do that, that’s really important.”

Poor player management by Sheffield Wednesday?

Shaw is one of Sheffield Wednesday’s brighter youth products of recent seasons. He still has a long way to go in his progression but he certainly could’ve had a future at Hillsborough, and frustratingly is that the club could well have made that happen.

Alan Biggs tweeted earlier this month that the midfielder only wanted £3,000-a-week in wages to remain at the club:

The likelihood of Osaze Urhoghide leaving #SWFC is just another example of skewed priorities. When Liam Shaw left, a source told me he wanted only about £3k to stay. At the same time, Barry Bannan was signing a new deal (said the source) for at least £27k. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) June 3, 2021

Dropping down into League One could expose decisions like these among many, many others. Darren Moore already looks to have the skeleton of a squad and a handful of which aren’t young players either, so keeping hold of his best youngsters should’ve been a priority.

For Shaw though, Celtic is a tremendous move.