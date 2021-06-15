West Brom’s Matheus Pereira is being strongly linked with a move away this summer, with all of Aston Villa, Brentford, Leeds United, Norwich City and West Ham having been linked since the end of last season.

Pereira, 25, was a shining light for West Brom in the Premier League last season.

The Brazilian midfielder scored 11 goals and grabbed six assists in his 33 Premier League outings as the Baggies were relegated, but Pereira now looks set to remain in the English top flight.

Towards the end of last month it was first reported that all of Aston Villa, Leeds United, Leicester City and West Ham were interested in a summer move, before further reports emerged claiming that Pereira’s agent had made contact with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Since though, both Brentford and Norwich City are said to have joined the race to sign Pereira this summer (Daily Star Sunday, 13.06.21) with a newfound price tag of £15million being reported.

That was over the weekend just gone and since, nothing else has been reported.

What does this mean for West Brom?

Well for West Brom, it’s hard to see them keeping hold of Pereira this summer and he likely won’t be the only exit – goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is being strongly linked with a handful of Premier League teams as well.

Pereira was one of the few positives about the Baggies last season and his likely exit will leave a huge void in the side, not to mention the club’s ongoing search for Sam Allardyce’s replacement and the recent exit of sporting and technical director Luke Dowling.

But if they can claim a good price on Pereira, potentially open up a bidding war to bump the value up, and do so soon, then they could have some good funding to reinvest into the side ahead of the Championship return.