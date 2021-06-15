Bristol City striker Andi Weimann has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract at Ashton Gate, it has been confirmed.

Much of Weimann’s 2020/21 campaign was disrupted by injury, suffering an ACL rupture in the early stages of the campaign.

Despite the injury-hit campaign, talks have been ongoing over a new deal between the Austrian and Bristol City. Now, it has been confirmed that the attacker will be staying at Ashton Gate beyond the end of this season.

The Robins confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Weimann has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the club. His new deal will keep him in BS3 until the summer of 2024, successfully fending off interest from other clubs.

Manager Nigel Pearson confirmed to the club’s official website that the former Aston Villa man has been attracting interest from elsewhere.

Stoke City were speculated to be keen on the 29-year-old ace.

Now, with Bristol City announcing a new three-year agreement with Weimann, the Potters will be forced to look elsewhere for attacking additions.

As mentioned earlier, the Wien-born forward saw almost his entire season ended by an ACL injury. However, in the seven Championship games he played in, Weimann managed two goals.

Able to feature in attacking midfield, on the right-wing or as a number nine, Weimann has been a mainstay in the Bristol City side since joining back in 2018.

Across all competitions, the ex-Derby County ace has scored 21 times and provided two assists in 101 games for the club.