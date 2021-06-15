Blackburn Rovers hotshot Adam Armstrong looks set to be moving on this summer, with Football Insider reporting today that Norwich City and Southampton are leading the race to sign him.

Armstrong, 24, just capped his most prolific season for Blackburn Rovers. The Englishman scored 28 goals in 40 league outings – just three less and Ivan Toney – with seven of those coming in the final three games of the season.

He’s been linked with a host of clubs throughout the season as well, with the likes of Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham having all being linked at some point, but now Football Insider report that there’s two front-runners.

Championship title-winners Norwich City and Southampton are thought to be leading the race to sign Armstrong, and here we take a deeper look into the move:

What is the reported price tag?

Rovers initially wanted £25million for Armstrong. With his contract out next summer though, Tony Mowbray’s side look set to cash in for a lot less than that, with Football Insider reporting that Armstrong’s price tag stands at just £15million.

What is Armstrong’s reported salary at Blackburn?

Armstrong is currently the joint-highest earner at Ewood Park, bringing home £17,000-a-week according to SalarySport.

According to the same source, Norwich’s highest earners who were permanent figures at the club as of the start of the 2020/21 season, were Josip Drmic, Emi Buendia and Jordan Hugill all on £20,000-a-week, with Southampton’s being Danny Ings on £77,000-a-week.

What can Armstrong offer to Norwich and Southampton?

The Blackburn man was a shining light in the Championship season just gone.

All the talk was about Ivan Toney and it stole some of the limelight from Armstrong, who’s a similar striker but also has a lot of unique traits to his game.

He defines the poacher role and under Mowbray, he’s the perfect striker to play effective counter-attacking football for his bursting runs from deep and ever-clinical finishing.

He can score an array of goals and expect him to light up the Premier League should he secure the right move for him this summer – both Norwich City or Southampton would be good fits, with Blackburn’s chances of retaining him seemingly at nil.