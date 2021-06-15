Leyton Orient are being linked with goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Leyton Orient could try and bring the experienced stopper back to Brisbane Road this summer.

Allsop, who is 28-years-old, has been released by Wycombe Wanderers.

He is now a free agent and will be weighing up his next move.

Allsop had a season with Leyton Orient in League One in 2012/13 and made 24 appearances for the London club that year.

He has spent the past three years with Wycombe Wanderers and played a key role in their promotion to the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side opted against keeping him following their relegation back to League One this past term.

Allsop had spells at West Brom, Millwall and Icelandic side Höttur before joining Orient.

He then moved on to AFC Bournemouth in 2013 and spent five years on the books of the Cherries as they rose from the third tier to the Premier League.

The ‘keeper played 27 times as well as having loan spells away at Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln City.

Leyton Orient are preparing for life under new boss Kenny Jackett and have been linked with a few players over the past 24 hours or so.

Allsop was playing in the Championship last season and would be a shrewd signing in League Two if they are able to get him in.