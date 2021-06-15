Millwall youngster Isaac Olaofe is being linked with a move away, with Football League World claiming that a ‘host’ of League Two clubs are seeking a loan move this summer.

Olaofe, 21, spent the season just concluded on loan with National League championship Southport.

He netted 14 goals in 37 league appearances for the club having spent time on loan with St Johnstone previously.

Now though, Football League World claim that Olaofe is wanted by a number of League Two clubs on loan this summer and it could be his first taste of EFL football.

Gary Rowett’s side ended the Championship season on a run of one win in six, with their final outing of the season being a 6-1 defeat at Coventry City.

It placed the Lions in 11th of the final table – a few places down from their 8th-place finish last time round – but hopes remain high that with a few incomings, Millwall can be contenders.

In Olaofe though, Millwall seem to have a real prospect on their hands. He’s been slightly late to blossom but he proved at Southport last season that he’s a player with real potential and a League Two move would be ideal for him.

The club hasn’t had too many youth products to shout about of recent seasons but fans will be pleased to see names like Olaofe progressing and should he seal another loan move this summer and impress, Rowett could look to fast-track him into the first-team.