Charlton Athletic have secured the permanent signing of Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, it has been confirmed.

Charlton Athletic looked set to miss out on a permanent reunion with Stockley, as reports emerged earlier this week claiming League One rivals Portsmouth were closing in on a deal.

Ipswich Town were also showing an interest in the 27-year-old.

However, it has now been confirmed that the Addicks have successfully defeated Pompey in the battle to sign Stockley.

Charlton confirmed the deal on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that the former Exeter City had put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

The permanent transfer comes after Stockley’s impressive stint at The Valley in the second half of the campaign.

After joining on loan from Preston, the Poole-born attacker starred upfront for Nigel Adkins’ side. In 22 appearances for the club, Stockley managed eight goals, also laying on two assists.

Stockley’s move to Charlton brings an end to a difficult two-and-a-half-year stint at Deepdale. The striker joined the Lilywhites in January 2019 after an impressive stint with Exeter but struggled to make an impact with the club.

In his time with the Lancashire outfit, he managed eight goals in 71 outings, also providing six assists.

With a return to Charlton secured, it will be interesting to see if Stockley can emulate the form shown in his loan spell with the club as Adkins looks to mount a promotion push in the 2021/22 campaign.

As for Portsmouth, it will be interesting to see who they turn to after missing out. Danny Cowley is in the market for a striker as they too prepare for a promotion fight.