Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is ‘due to pick up another conversation’ with Ronan Curtis – the Republic of Ireland man has been linked with all of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Derby County and Reading.

Curtis, 25, has just capped another fine season with Portsmouth. The wide-man notched 10 goals and seven assists in 42 League One outings for Pompey – he’s scored 10 or more goals in each three of his seasons at Fratton Park.

But Curtis has been linked with a Championship move throughout the season. Last summer, rumours began circulating and both Blackburn Rovers and Derby County were said to be keen on a move, though recent reports have suggested that both clubs have retained their interest, with Cardiff City and Reading now interested as well.

Now though, speaking to Hampshire Live Portsmouth boss Cowley gave an update on Curtis’ situation:

“I am due to pick up another conversation with Ronan,” he said.

“We spoke throughout the camp and we will put together a plan for Ronan because he’s obviously had an extended period.

“We are waiting for all of the physical data from Ireland. Once we get all of the physical data, we will be able to look at it, see what he has expended, see where he is physically and where his fitness is. Then, look at the time he was involved and plan accordingly.”