Charlton Athletic have won the race to sign Jayden Stockley from Preston North End, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have managed to see off reported interest from some fellow League One sides to land their man.

Stockley, who is 27-years-old, has become Nigel Adkins’ first signing in charge of the Addicks and he has joined them on a three-year contract.

The London club are preparing for another season in League One and have boosted their attacking options by luring the forward in from Preston on a permanent basis.

He has said: “I’m very pleased that my journey at Charlton isn’t over. I have loved my time here and now I’ll get the chance to play in front of the fans and experience The Valley properly. We just missed out on a play-off place on goal difference last season, so there is some unfinished business – I just can’t wait to get started.”

Stockley spent the second-half of last term on loan with Charlton and became a popular figure among their fans.

He scored eight goals in 22 games and will be looking to score many more next season.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to the signing of Stockley-

