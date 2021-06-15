Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison is closing in on a move to Oxford United, a report from The News has claimed.

Portsmouth are looking to offload the former Bristol Rovers and Ipswich Town attacker after two years at Fratton Park.

Harrison has struggled to make an impact in his time with Pompey since joining in 2019. The striker has managed 16 goals in 70 appearances across all competitions, also chipping in with five assists.

Now, amid interest from some of their League One rivals, Portsmouth look to be closing in on Harrison’s sale.

As per The News, Oxford United are nearing a deal to bring the Welshman to the Kassam Stadium.

Fleetwood Town are among the sides to have also shown an interest in Harrison. However, it is said that the player favours a move to Karl Robinson’s U’s.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is looking to free up some space in his wage budget as he strives to freshen up his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and the sale of Harrison would be a step in the right direction in his efforts to do so.

As for Oxford’s perspective, Harrison could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for Robinson’s side.

The 27-year-old has proven to be a threat in League One previously, enjoying the best stint of his career with Bristol Rovers.

After breaking through the Gas’ youth academy, Harrison went on to play 204 times for the club’s senior side. In that time, he managed 49 goals and 17 assists, becoming a star player at the Memorial Stadium.