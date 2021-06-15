Barnsley were a rejuvenated side last season. They stormed to a play-off place in a massive turnaround from the season before.

Barnsley had been on the point of relegation to League One in 2019/20. Only a last-minute winner against Brentford and Wigan’s points deduction saved them.

Under head coach Valerian Ismael, who replaced Gerhard Struber in October, Barnsley were transformed into the battling outfit they are.

It was an inspired signing by the Tykes and thoughts will again turn to signings as Barnsley look to replicate last season’s success.

Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane addresses stories of some players linked with the club in the following tweet:

Small transfer update.

Seen links to Flynn Downes, Emiliano Marcondes and Stipe Perica. I'm told none of those are imminent targets, although Perica has been on radar before.

No secret they are trying to bring in a striker, ideally before pre-season. Progress but no done deal — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) June 15, 2021

O’Kane’s tweet effectively shuts down conversations over three players recently linked with a move to Oakwell. Those players – Flynn Downes, Emiliano Marcondes and Stipe Perica – have all been linked in recent transfer talk.

Being linked is one thing, in talks and possibly arriving is another. However, O’Kane does go on record here as saying that the abovenamed players are not in the Tykes plans.

Barnsley will not want to rest on their laurels after last season’s massive improvement. Under head coach Valerian Ismael that won’t be an option.

The South Yorkshire outfit still have other issues to sort such as convincing key midfield talisman Alex Mowatt to sign a new deal.

Restructuring will be on the agenda and O’Kane goes as far as to say the Tykes are looking for a striker. American phenom Daryl Dike fired Barnsley’s end-of-season charge so a frontman of that ilk would be most welcome at Oakwell.