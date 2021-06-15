Middlesbrough goalkeeper Brad James has been making a big impact in the National League with Hartlepool United, helping his loan side to achieve a place in the play-off final.

Middlesbrough allowed James to leave the club on an emergency loan two months ago following Hartlepool United number one Ben Killip picking up a season ending injury.

Since then the Boro youngster has gone from strength to strength and has played a huge part in Pools’ successes in the play-offs.

He was labelled ‘important’ by manager Dave Challinor after their 3-2 semi-final first leg win over Bromley two weeks ago, but has been singled out for more praise from his loan boss after their recent result.

They triumphed 1-0 over Bromley in the second leg and booked their place in the National League play-off final, where they will take on Torquay United on Sunday 20th June.

One of the main reasons for their win was heroics from James between the sticks, miraculously saving a point-blank header from Bromley forward Richie Bennett.

Speaking after the game to Hartlepool’s official website, Challinor spoke out about James’ save and his performances across the tie.

“Brad made a brilliant save and then moments later he came and collected a cross which relieved us as well.

“It’s a credit to him because it’s won us the game.

“People will say it’s his job, but that will do him the world of good.

“He was outstanding in such a big game for a young player.”

Following such a successful loan spell, James could well be in the fold for Middlesbrough in pre-season. Both Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer will leave the club this month, with the former returning to parent club Fulham and the latter having been released from his contract.

Joe Lumley has arrived from Queens Park Rangers, but there is a vacancy as a back-up goalkeeper and manager Neil Warnock may well want to take a look at the 21-year-old when pre-season gets underway next month.