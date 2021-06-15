Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a few strikers this summer and have identified Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke as a potential target.

Middlesbrough allowed both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher to leave the club, with the pair set to depart the club officially at the end of this month. Chuba Akpom could also be shown the exit door, with manager Neil Warnock having told the former Arsenal man that he is free to join another club.

This leaves just 18-year-old Josh Coburn as a natural number nine. Duncan Watmore did fill in at striker last season in the absence of Assombalonga, Fletcher and Akpom, but Warnock is looking to sign some replacements.

Wyke’s terrific goal scoring contributions in League One last time out saw him become increasingly in-demand. Middlesbrough face competition from Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City in the Championship, whilst Celtic now look to have moved into pole position.

The Northern Echo writer Scott Wilson has since provided an update on Middlesbrough’s stance on Wyke, confirming that although there was ‘sniffing around initially’, there has been no offer of any kind from the Teessiders as of yet.

The Black Cats forward is out of contract at the Stadium of Light in a few weeks time. Although Sunderland have offered Wyke a new contract offer, he is weighing up his options before committing to a final decision.

As well as Wyke, Boro are looking at the prospect of signing Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, whilst recently released former Bristol City man Famara Diedhiou is a long term target.