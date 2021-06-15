Charlton Athletic are making progress on their pursuit to sign Jayden Stockley on a permanent basis from Preston North End, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are hoping to see off interest from the likes of Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday to lure the striker to the Valley.

Pompey appeared to be leading the race to sign the in-demand attacker yesterday only for Stockley to perform a U-turn in favour of a move back to the Addicks.

His preference was always believed to be Charlton and Nigel Adkins’ side are progressing with a deal to make him their first summer signing.

The London club signed him on loan in the January transfer window from Preston and he managed to score eight goals during the second-half of the season.

Stockley still has a year left on his contract at Deepdale but is being allowed to leave the Championship side this summer so they avoid losing him for free next year.

He joined the Lilywhites in 2019 from Exeter City and has since bagged nine goals in 71 matches for the Lancashire outfit.

Stockley could now be on his way back to Charlton in what would be an impressive coup for them.

Adkins will be looking to guide them to promotion to the Championship next year and bringing Stockley back certainly boosts their chances.