Bristol City were a side many expected to do well last season in the Sky Bet Championship. They didn’t meet those expectations.

Bristol City, instead, struggled for consistency and dropped quickly down the table. When the season ended, the Robins were nested in 19th place – just eight points from the relegation places.

Restructuring will be a buzzword for all clubs this summer and the current transfer window is nearly a week old. It closes at the end of August.

That ethos of rebuild and restructure is already going ahead at Ashton Gate. The Robins are already speaking to players they’d like to get in at the club.

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, City “have opened talks to sign” soon-to-be free agent Barry Douglas. Douglas will leave Leeds United when his current deal runs out at the end of this month.

Whilst Bristol City were struggling to a disappointing 19th place in the table, Barry Douglas was out on loan from Elland Road at Blackburn Rovers.

Douglas was coming off a five-goal/14-assist season for Wolves when Leeds United snapped him up for £3m.

Much was expected of the Scottish left-back but he didn’t really deliver at Elland Road. It became clear that his future wasn’t at the West Yorkshire club.

Tony Mowbray gave the fit-again Douglas an opportunity last season. Douglas turned out in 30 Championship games for Blackburn Rovers as they limped to 15th place in the table – 29 of these games saw Mowbray start the Leeds man.

Comment: Bristol City masterstroke if they land Douglas

Barry Douglas had his injury niggles at Elland Road and that held back his progress. It also hastened his exit.

His spell at Blackburn Rovers proved that he isn’t spent as a footballer – far from it. His 30 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit demonstrated that he can hack a Championship campaign.

Not only that but Douglas impressed during his time with the Lancashire outfit with Mowbray complimentary about the left-back’s time at the club.

Bristol City need quick player upgrades over what they already have at the club. Forging ahead and signing Douglas would give them one of those upgrades.

In fact, the Robins would pull off a masterstroke if they managed to land Barry Douglas this summer.