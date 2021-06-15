Ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Ash Baker is an ambitious target for Penybont FC, as per a report by Y Clwb Pel Droed.

The Cymru Premier side are plotting a move for the ex-Wales youth international.

Baker, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after being released by League Two side Newport County at the end of last season.

He struggled for game time with the Exiles last season and may returning to Wales this summer.

Penybont play their football in the Welsh top flight and finished 4th in the last campaign. They are managed by ex-Newport and Plymouth Argyle striker Rhys Griffiths.

Baker started his career at Cardiff City and rose up through their academy before switching to Sheffield Wednesday in 2017.

He made his first-team debut for the Owls in a Championship fixture against Norwich City on the final day of the 2017/18 season and went on to play a further 12 games for the Yorkshire club.

Wednesday then allowed him to leave on a permanent basis in January last year when Newport came calling.

Baker’s switch to Michael Flynn’s side was an opportunity to get some regular opportunities but he didn’t nail down a regular spot.

He is a now a free agent and is a target for Penybont as they look to bolster their ranks this summer.