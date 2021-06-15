Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne has taken to social media to provide supporters with a promising injury update.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock gave Browne his chance in the first-team after falling down the pecking order behind the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore, Marvin Johnson and Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts in the first half of the campaign.

When given the opportunity, he took it with both hands. Browne scored two and assisted another in just eight games, with only three of those being starts.

However, he suffered a season ending ACL injury in the FA Cup Third Round defeat to Brentford back in January. He has been recovering slowly and has now returned to light training.

Posting on his official Instagram page, Browne posted images of him on the exercise bike with the caption, ‘Pedalling closer to that training pitch some well needed time off, back on the hard graft now.’

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a couple of wingers at least this summer. The club released Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson, whereas Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano returned to their parent clubs Everton and Fulham respectively, after their loan spells came to an end.

They are looking to re-sign Bolasie on a permanent deal according to reports, whilst they have also identified former Cardiff City man Junior Hoilett as a potential target. However, regardless of who arrives, they will be looking to get Browne back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

According to Football League World, he could be ‘back out on the grass for the start of pre-season next month.’