Oldham Athletic are keen on signing Luke Joyce after his release by Port Vale, as per a report by the Oldham Times.

Oldham Athletic have identified the experienced midfielder as a potential summer addition.

Joyce, who is 33 years old, is available on a free transfer with Port Vale deciding against offering him a new deal.

He is wanted by Oldham boss Keith Curle now, who has managed him at Carlisle United in the past.

Read: Oldham Athletic loanee from last season eyed by Cheltenham Town

Curle has said: “I spoke to Luke recently and he’s one that I’ve told to stay in contact. He’s a very fit lad and knows the league, knows the level, knows what’s required.”

Joyce has been a key player for Port Vale over the past three seasons, making 131 appearances in all competitions.

He started out with spells as a youngster at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic before joining Carlisle in 2006. He spent thee years in Cumbria and also had loan spells away at Northwich Victoria and Barrow during his time up there.

Read: Port Vale linked with non-league striker

Joyce then joined Accrington Stanley in 2009 and spent six years with the North-West side before eventually re-joining Carlisle.

He stayed for three seasons in the fourth tier back at Brunton Park but turned down a new deal at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The midfielder subsequently signed for Port Vale and could now be on his way to Oldham this summer to link back up with Curle.