Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes is a wanted man after helping his side gain promotion from League Two last season against all the odds.

Reporter Alan Nixon says there are clubs in for him this summer but not at his current asking price (see tweet below).

Gomes, who is 22-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and caught the eye last term by scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

There is no surprise to see clubs interested and Morecambe have recently extended his contract by another year.

Gomes has been linked with the likes of Luton Town, Sunderland and Hull City so far this summer, as reported by Football League World, but no side has matched his price tag yet.

Morecambe will be desperate to keep hold of him as they prepare for life in League One but they could cash in if the right offer comes in.

Gomes was born in Senegal but moved to Spain as a youngster before spells in the academies at Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

The youngster then moved to England and played in non-league for West Didsbury & Chorlton. He scored seven goals in 50 games for the North West Counties League outfit.

He was then scouted by Morecambe in May 2018 and has since broken into their first-team.

Gomes was influential in their promotion last season and it will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.