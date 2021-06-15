Middlesbrough are allowing free agent winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to continue training with them during the off-season, although a contract offer is ‘unlikely’, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough announced via their Retained List that they had not offered Mendez-Laing a new contract. The winger will leave the club at the end of his current deal at the end of this month.

He will join players Britt Assombalonga, Marvin Johnson, Jordan Archer and Ashley Fletcher, who are all set to leave the Riverside officially in a few weeks time.

Mendez-Laing arrived at Middlesbrough as a free agent following his release from Cardiff City last year. However, his lack of fitness was apparent, playing just nine games across the campaign for Neil Warnock’s side.

He has now been allowed to continue training with Boro, as he aims to get back to full fitness. However, it is ‘unlikely’ that the club will offer him a contract according to the report.

It seems to be the case that Warnock is helping the player out, as he looks to get back to full strength to boost his chances of getting offers to sign for a new club this summer.

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a new winger or two in the current transfer window, although Mendez-Laing is believed to not be on their radar as things stand.

According to reports, they are keen on signing fellow free agent and fellow former Cardiff City wide man Junior Hoilett. Whilst they could also re-sign Yannick Bolasie, if both parties can agree on the player’s wage demands.