Cardiff City have joined Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town in the race to sign Solihull Moors attacker Kyle Hudlin.

Cardiff City are ‘asking around’ about the National League striker, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Cardiff. Asking around about big front man Kyle Hudlin at Solihull. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 15, 2021

Hudlin, who stands at 6ft 9inc, is a man in-demand this summer and could be on his way to the Football League.

He caught the eye for Solihull last season and scored 10 goals in all competitions.

The youngster only joined the Moors last October from Midland League Division Two side Solihull United but adapted well to the step up to the fifth tier and is being tipped for a bright future int he game.

He had previously played for other non-league clubs Boldmere Sports and Social Falcons.

Cardiff are in the hunt for some signings this summer as Mick McCarthy gears up for his first full season in charge of the Championship club.

Thoughts

It is looking increasingly likely that Hudlin will earn a big move away from non-league this summer.

The fact Championship clubs are in for him shows he is a player who is highly-rated at this moment in time.

McCarthy will be looking to have Cardiff competing at the top end of the table next term and Hudlin would be worth taking a gamble on.