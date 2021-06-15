QPR are ‘set to confirm’ the signing of Ipswich Town’s Andre Dozzell, reports West London Sport.

QPR have reportedly ‘agreed’ a deal for the 22-year-old Ipswich Town midfielder to move to west London this month, after some weeks of courting between the two parties.

The Rs are understood to be long-term admirers of the Englishman and now Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town look set to lose one of their star players from last season.

No price tag is known as of yet but it’s certainly an exciting signing for the Rs – Dozzell is a former England U20 international and has just capped a stellar season with the Tractor Boys in League One, featuring in all but three of their 46 league games last time round.

What’s more is that West London Sport go on to mention how Dozzell is supposedly a replacement for the departing Tom Carroll.

He only signed a one-year deal last summer and would spent the second half of the season out injured, before rejecting the offer of a new contract from QPR.

Thoughts?

QPR have burst into the summer transfer window as fans were hoping they would.

Their 2021 showing landed them in 9th-place of the final Championship table and set the tone for what could be a genuine promotion charge in the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, and the club’s transfer activity has so far suggested that.

Dozzell looks set to be the fourth signing of the summer after QPR completed the permanent captures of Sam Field and Charlie Austin from West Brom, with Jordy de Wijs joining from Hull City.

Dozzell though could be the marquee signing of the summer and he could really develop into a fine player under the guidance of Warburton.