Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has been linked with a move to Sheffield United this summer, to play under former Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Jokanovic was handed the Sheffield United job last month and soon after, reports backed him to bring in Fulham’s Cairney.

The Scot has gradually fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage owing to injury and a lack of form, featuring just 10 times in the top flight last season.

He was an integral part of the Fulham side that Jokanovic got promoted into the Premier League in 2018 but after the recent Sheffield United links emerged, further reports revealed that the Blades would have to fork out upwards of £10million to sign the 30-year-old.

Since, it’s been claimed that United believe they only have a ‘slim’ chance of landing the midfielder and furthermore that they’re unlikely to pay that reported £10million fee to bring him to Bramall Lane.

That was last week and nothing has since been revealed about Cairney’s potential move to Bramall Lane.

Should Sheffield United pursue the move?

A central midfielder could be high on Jokanovic’s shopping list this summer.

Sander Berge looks nailed on to leave but the question remains when, and for how much – Jokanovic won’t want Berge’s likely exit to drag on into next season as it will leave him with less and less time to find a replacement, but at the same time, £10million for Cairney plus his likely high wages just isn’t feasible.

He’s a good and proven player but he’s often been inconsistent, and somewhat injury prone in his latter career, so the Blades might be best off moving on in their interest in Cairney.