Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn, who is seemingly nearing the Pride Park exit.

Waghorn, 31, ended the season on a high for Derby County, scoring twice in their final day 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday to keep the Rams in the Championship.

His contract is out in the summer and a report from The Athletic this morning has suggested that Waghorn is nearing the Pride Park exit at the end of this month, with ‘little to no’ progress having been made on renewing his contract.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a summer move for Waghorn. Paul Cook’s side have burst into the summer transfer window having already brought in the likes of Wes Burns and Lee Evans, and with plenty more expected to go through as well.

A striker looks to be high on Cook’s shopping list this summer and one name that was linked with Portman Road was Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke, though he looks to be in favour of a move to Celtic when his contract expires at the end of this month.

That could place more emphasis on Waghorn from Ipswich’s perspective, but the question remains whether he’d be willing to drop down into League One to join up with the Tractor Boys.

They’re rapidly becoming an attractive team to join, not only with the ever-popular Cook in charge but with their takeover having been completed and signings coming through the door.

Waghorn is a hugely experience and versatile attacker who’s proven himself in the Championship and could do so in League One – Ipswich should put a lot of effort into this particular transfer which could really add another dimension to their attack next season.