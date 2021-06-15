Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn’s future at the club is becoming increasingly uncertain.

Derby County have made ‘little to no progress’ on a new contract for him, as per a report by The Athletic.

Waghorn, who is 31-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with a move to fellow Championship side Cardiff City recently, as per a report by Football Insider.



Football League World have suggested that his former club Ipswich Town are also interested in bringing him back.

Waghorn scored five goals in 32 games last season as Derby narrowly managed to survive in the second tier.

The Rams could face losing him for nothing this summer though and he is no closer to committing his future to Wayne Rooney’s side.

Waghorn started his career with spells as a youngster with Sunderland and Leicester City before signing for Wigan Athletic in 2013. He managed eight goals in 41 matches for the North West side to earn a move up to Scotland with Rangers a couple of years later.

The forward played a key role in Rangers’ promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in his first year in Glasgow and stayed for one more year before he left and moved back down to England in 2017 to join Ipswich.

He fired 16 goals for the Tractor Boys in his only season at Portman Road before Derby snapped him up.

Waghorn’s future at Pride Park is hanging in the balance now.