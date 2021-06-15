Charlton Athletic have a decision to make on the future of Josh Davison this summer.

Charlton Athletic need to decide whether he is part of their first-team plans or whether he should head out the exit door again.

Davison, who is 21-years-old, spent last season on loan with Woking and and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

He scored five goals in 14 games for Woking before managing three in 22 during his time at New Lawn in League Two.

Read: Player who was on loan at Charlton Athletic poised for Leyton Orient move

Davison is due to return to Charlton for pre-season and still has another year left on his contract.

Nigel Adkins is expected to take a look at him and it will be interesting to see if he is part of his long-term plans at the Valley.

Davison signed for the Addicks in October 2019 after a trial and has since made 12 appearances, chipping in with a single goal.

Davison started his career at Peterborough United and rose up through their youth ranks.

He never made a senior appearance for the Posh but did enjoy loan spells away in non-league at St Neots Town and Wisbech Town.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss provides update on transfers

He left London Road in 2018 and had spells at Enfield Town and Barking before joining Charlton.

The London club have a decision to make on what to do with him this summer with him entering his final 12 months of his deal.

If he doesn’t have a future they could look to cash in so they don’t lose him for free in 2022. Another option would be to loan him out again for the first-half of the season and assess his situation in January.