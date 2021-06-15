Former Peterborough United man Jason Naismith is close to joining Kilmarnock, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The full-back is on the verge of joining Tommy Wright’s side as they prepare for life in the Scottish Championship.

Naismith, who is 26 years old, left Peterborough in December last year by mutual agreement.

He then spent the second-half of last season in the Scottish Premiership with Ross County but they decided not to extend his contract last month.

Read: Door opens for Peterborough United to move for Republic of Ireland international

Peterborough swooped to sign the ex-Scotland youth international in 2018 and he was a regular in his first season for the Posh, making 50 appearances in all competitions whilst they were in League One.

However, his game time dried up and he was loaned out to Hibernian during his second year at London Road.

Naismith was still on the books at Peterborough last season but played just two cup games for Darren Ferguson’s side before heading out the exit door.

He was wanted by Walsall last summer, as per the Peterborough Telegraph, but ended up staying with the Posh for another few months before heading back to Scotland.

Read: Peterborough United stance on Joe Pigott revealed

The Paisley-born defender started his career at St Mirren and played 106 games for them, as well as having loan stints away at Greenock Morton and Cowdenbeath.

Naismith then spent two years at Ross County before moving down the border to join the Posh in 2018.

He is now poised to join Kilmarnock for a new challenge.