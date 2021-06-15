Chelsea’s Luke McCormick has emerged as a possible summer target for AFC Wimbledon and Motherwell.

The youngster is being linked with a move away from Chelsea, as per a report by Not the Old Firm (originally from The Sun).

McCormick, who is 22-years-old, impressed on loan in League One last season with Bristol Rovers despite their relegation to the fourth tier.

Championship side Millwall have been credited with an interest since the end of last season, as per a report by The Sun.

Read: Millwall joined by Turkish club in race for defender

The Suffolk-born man joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of six and has risen up through the youth ranks with the Premier League side. He has been a regular for the Blues at youth levels but is yet to make a senior appearance.

McCormick moved to the Memorial Ground last September on a season-long loan and enjoyed plenty of first-team football with the Gas.

He made 41 appearances in all competitions last term, chipping in with six goals.

McCormick signed a deal at Stamford Bridge until 2022 before heading on loan to Shrewsbury Town in the season before last to get some experience under his belt.

Read: Winger breaks silence after Millwall exit

He then had a second spell away at Bristol Rovers in the last campaign and is now alerting the attention of other clubs this summer.

Millwall, Wimbledon and Motherwell have all now being mentioned as clubs in the chase to get him and it will be interesting to see where he goes.